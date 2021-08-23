Old iPhones become faster if you change the region to France

In the recent past, there have been controversies surrounding the performance of iPhones, especially old iPhones. According to a recent report out of China, as long as you change the location to France, the performance of its phones will become faster and smoother. The reason for the smoothness is that Apple has been fined by France for the frequency reduction incident. This means that the company can not temper the performance of old iPhones in the country.

Apple intentionally reduces the performance output of old iPhones in order to prevent their performance from affecting the battery life due to the aging of the battery. This reduction in performance means that the iPhone becomes slower. This incident actually happened a couple of years ago. While Apple had to cope with a fine in France, the company had a way out in many other regions.

For China, the company did not pay any fine for slowing down old iPhones. However, it had to introduce a policy to reduce the price of replacement batteries. Furthermore, it added battery health options in the system, so that users can clearly see the health of the battery. With these, users believed that the company will not reduce the performance of old iPhones again. However, it appears that this is not the case.

There are reports that after changing the region, the iPhone (especially old iPhones) becomes faster and smoother. The report also claims that even the iPad becomes smoother and faster after changing the region.

Furthermore, a comparison of the AnTuTu score before and after the region was changed shows that the phone running score directly changed by 5W. This is a significant increase in performance after changing the location to France.

On the iPhone 12 Pro, a test of the GeekBench 5 running score shows that it is basically the same before and after changing the location to France. This shows that the reduction of the iPhone performance does not affect new iPhones. However, for old iPhones, the case is different.

The report did a test on the iPhone 7 before and after changing the location to France. The GeekBench running score before changing the location to France is 286,632. However, after changing the location to France, the running score is 298,321.

We can all see that there is a change in the running points when the location is changed. The CPU single-core and multi-core scores reported by GeekBench 5 are consistent with the AnTuTu running scores. The scores before and after the modification of the region are only a few tenths apart.