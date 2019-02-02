5G to fully become active in South Korea as LG Uplus deploys 5,500 5G base stations

In order for 5G networks to become fully active, smartphone manufacturers need to release 5G smartphones while carriers also need to deploy 5G base stations. In some countries, the 5G network has reached the commercialization stage. In South Korea, telecom operator LG Uplus has deployed 5,500 5G base stations, and plans to cover major cities in South Korea at the end of the year. The number of 5G base stations owned by LG Uplus in South Korea is much higher than that of its competitors SK Telecom and KT.

LG Uplus will continue to increase the number of 5G base stations. Its plan is to cover major cities in South Korea at the end of this year. In order to promote this plan, LG Uplus CEO announced its investment plan last month. The carrier plan to invest more than $3.5 billion.

South Korea is one of the first countries in the world to start 5G commercial use. The three major telecom operators in Korea, including LG Uplus, SK Telecom and KT, have launched 5G commercial services since the end of last year. Users are expected to start using it in March this year. As an important electronics manufacturer in Korea, while promoting 5G commercialization, LG is also working on LG research and development. LG Electronics has announced the establishment of a 6G R&D center in the Korea Science and Technology Institute in Daejeon in order to be ahead of the competition.